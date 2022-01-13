The Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London covers seven counties which includes Laurel, Rockcastle, Clay, Whitley, Wayne, Pulaski and McCreary County.
For the year 2021, Post 11 Troopers and Detectives wrote a total of 11,335 citations.
KSP troopers with Post 11 removed 565 impaired drivers from Kentucky roadways and cited 5,580 speeders. 2,481 violators were charged with failure to wear a seat belt and 116 citations were for failure to use a child restraint.
KSP investigated 507 collisions and 1,904 motorists were given a courtesy notice in lieu of a traffic citation for minor traffic offenses.
Post 11 troopers assisted 1,905 motorists stranded on Kentucky roadways and answered over 804 citizen complaints.
They were involved in 6,457 special details and conducted over 119 community programs that reached over 3,543 citizens of the Commonwealth.
KSP detectives and troopers opened 725 criminal cases, made 2,163 criminal arrests, and served over 1,324 criminal court documents. Additionally, they conducted over 467 school and business security checks throughout the entire Post 11 area. In total, Post 11 troopers, detectives, and command staff at Post 11 logged over 99,606.5 hours of service.
In addition to the trooper and detective monthly activity, Post 11 dispatchers logged over 17,325 data entry complaints or calls for assistance while still answering hundreds of calls from the citizens in the Post 11 area.
Some of Post 11 signature events included.
• Shop with a Trooper where 142 kids were taken Christmas shopping this year.
• During the 2021 Cram the Cruiser Event, 18,000 pounds of food were gathered and donated to several food banks and people in our post area.
• Post 11 hosted several free Child Safety seat installation events.
• Halloween Trunk or Treat.
• Trooper Island where over 40 kids from our Post area got to attend.
• DEA Drug Take Back.
• Post 11 helped raise money for Kentucky Special Olympics
Captain Danny Caudill stated it is an honor and privilege to command Post 11 London.
"The men and women that work at Post 11 really go above and beyond to provide a service to the citizens of the commonwealth and the Post 11 area," Caudill said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.