The spring approaches after a harsh winter and an even harder past year, but business continues to see more and more opportunities in the London and Laurel County area.
Several new businesses are coming soon to the area and others have relocated over the past month.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority, announced the changes during her February update.
Mid-March will mark the opening of KP Market on Old Whitley Road. which is a new deli grocery located at 3315 Old Whitley Road at the intersection of Old Whitley Road and Lily-Sublimity Road.
Celebrate your next special event at The Fancy Place, located at 781 North Laurel Road. This new entertainment spot opened on Feb. 15 and hosts parties, small weddings, family get-togethers, showers and other special occasions. Visit their Facebook page to learn more.
Another place to schedule parties, weddings and events is Heart of Grace Farm, located at 2216 Old Whitley Road. Call 606 224-5237 for more information.
Hometown Gutters offers seamless gutter installation, repairs and cleaning. For more information, call 859-447-2954.
The Twenty Five and Dime Shell station and convenience store on U.S. 25 across from the Levi Jackson Park is slatted for a mid-summer opening.
The former Lowe's Sporting Goods building is currently under renovation for a new facility, to be announced later.
Residents of southern Laurel County will soon have a new climate storage building next to Gambrel's Toyota on West Cumberland Gap Parkway in the former Ashley's Furniture site. Construction is expected to be completed by the summer.
Mardi Gras took a different look this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, but the spirit of the celebration can be found right here in London. Mardi Gras Nails features professional nail dip powders and is located at 8508 East Laurel Road. Call 606-309-2358 for more details.
Red Rock Home Center has now opened at 714 East Hal Rogers Parkway across from Wildcat Flea Market. For more information, call Jason at 606-521-2266.
Downtown London welcomes another new business to the 300 Block development. Clay, Paper, Scissors is a processed based art studio for children ages 5 to 12 and is located at 312 North Main Street. This new facility offers party time or fun workshops. To learn more, visit their Facebook page.
The Flourish Factory, part of the Make Space on Main, opened last month and held two workshops focused on helping women grow their business through social media and Focused Faith Yoga. This non-profit business supports women in the community. More information can be obtained by visiting their Facebook page or Instagram for upcoming workshops.
Secure document shredding is available now at the London-Laurel County Recycling Center. Contact the City of London Public Works office for more information.
Tri County Mobile Home Parts is under new management, with T. W. Smith. Visit their business at 5058 South Laurel Road for your mobile home needs for call 606-260-8800.
Original paintings and drawings by local artist Shelby Stanaford were recently displayed at the newly opened London Lighting.
Specializing in equine and pet portrait commissions, Studio 303 can be followed on Facebook for the next art display.
Another new business is Hometown Creations of KY, a custom woodworking and sign company who can put your ideas to life. Visit their Facebook page to accent your home decor or find that perfect gift.
Butcher's Pub of London, located on Main Street in the former Dreaming Creek Brewery building at 121 North Main Street, has experienced some construction delays. A mid-April opening is now scheduled.
Several local businesses have relocated.
• Alexander & Associates is an outpatient speech, occupational therapy and physical therapy service that is growing and adding more services to the area. Formerly located at 212 Thompson Poynter Road, Alexander & Associates is moving to a 6,000 square foot facility at 181 Old Whitley Road and will offer a sensory gym, 12 individual treatment rooms, and two private sensory rooms, dyslexia programs and more. They are now looking to hire a physical therapist. The new facility is set to open in late March.
• Oakley Chiropractic Center is moving from its former location at 130 Thompson Poynter Road to 212 Thompson Poynter Road in the former Alexander & Associates office in early April. They are now hiring. For more details, call 606 864-1444.
• Not Too Shabby Furnishings & More has moved to 1043 Dollie Miller Road in East Bernstadt. Decorating accessories, floral arrangements, memorial items and more are available for purchase. Hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 606 872-3425.
