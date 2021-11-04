Autumn has approached and the business scene in London and Laurel County is growing. During October, several businesses have undergone some changes, while the county's two newest industrial parks are seeing further development.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority, announced several new projects as well as some news on existing businesses for her October update.
Clearing the 180-acre tract known as Rowland Acres Industrial Park, the county's newest business park, has begun. This site on KY 192 is being prepped to recruit more businesses to the area.
In the Greer Industrial Park, JRD Systems/WB Transport is hosting an on-site job fair at their new location on Springlake Boulevard on Nov. 17. Warehouse positions as well as local and over-the-road Class A CDL drivers are needed. To apply prior to the job fair, visit their office at Armory Street in London.
• Truitt Brothers, located at 2742 North U.S. 25 in East Bernstadt, has rebranded and is now a part of Baxter's North America group. They are currently hiring and applications can be accessed on their Facebook page or by calling 843-4020.
• Two high school seniors, Jared Baker and Connor Hollon have created an alternative to Door Dash with CJ on the Way, which will deliver groceries, cleaning supplies or meals right to your home. CJ on the Way picks up from any restaurant in Laurel County or groceries from any Laurel County Kroger or Walmart for only $4.99 plus the food order cost. Start your order on their Facebook page.
• A new location for used antique furniture and accessories is now open at 860 E. 4th Street near Benge Farm Supply. Time and Again Furniture is well stocked full of one of a kind treasures ready for the collector or do it yourself-er. Open Friday and Saturdays 10-5. Contact Amanda Nicley at 309-9886.
• For those with a sweet tooth but need gluten free options, Beautifully Baked by Brooklyn specializes in gluten free cakes, cupcakes, cookies and more. Give her a call at 309-6578 or visit her Facebook page Beautifully Baked.
• Miniard Law Office, serving the mountains of Southeastern Kentucky, is now open at 115 W. 5th Street across the Laurel County Courthouse. Chris Miniard offers legal assistance in criminal, juvenile and family law. Call 862-0839 for more information.
• Digging for Deals has opened a new location at Wildcat Flea Market, located at 590 Hal Rogers Parkway, and held their grand opening on Oct 23. They are open on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• As the holiday season kicks off, add a little wow to your gatherings and gift giving with Graze Laurel, a locally owned company designing charcuterie boards and tables filled with artisan cheeses, gourmet treats and the freshest local produce. Delivery is available. Call 401-9693 or visit their Facebook page.
• Downtown London is even more beautiful thanks to new artwork at the corner of 7th, Broad and Main Streets. Freelance artist, Camille Worley collaborated with City of London Tourism on this beautiful photo opportunity. Tag Camille's artistry in your Facebook and publicize the beauty and talent of London!
• Mill's Tree Farm & Honeybees in Laurel County is a grower of Christmas Trees such as Douglas fir, Scott's pine, White pine, Norway spruce and more. They are located out McWhorter Road, past Johnson Elementary, on Jesse Lane in red barn near Macedonia Methodist Church. Opening day is set for Friday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. For more information, call 309-4236 or visit their Facebook page.
• East KY Drywall is your local contractor specializing in metal framing, bat insulation, drywall and ceiling work, and has relocated to 578 Morentown Road. For information call 521-1813.
• Elegant Moments by Keshia at 206 N Main has rebranded to Keshia Amburgey Photography, but continues to create one of a kind memories for weddings, families and seniors. Give Keshia a call at 606-309-1061.
