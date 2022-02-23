London, Laurel County observing National FFA Week

Agriculture is vital to food production and distribution, making the Future Farmers of America (FFA) organizations essential to teaching the younger generation about raising meat and vegetables.
The North and South Laurel High School FFA Clubs are some of the most active, both on the local and state front. Each year they compete in projects to emphasize the purpose of FFA, as well as operating greenhouses that are open to the public.
This year, National FFA Week kicked off on Feb. 19 and continues through Feb. 26. Both high school clubs plan special activities for the week, to bring awareness and education about the agricultural industry to their fellow students and staff.
On Wednesday, London Mayor Troy Rudder and Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield signed a proclamation, recognizing the week.
The proclamation states:
Whereas, FFA and agricultural education provide a strong foundation for the youth of America and the future of food, fiber and natural resources systems; and
Whereas, FFA promotes premier leadership, personal growth and career success among its members; and
Whereas, agricultural education and FFA ensure a steady supply of young professionals to meet the growing needs in the science, business and technology of agriculture; and
Whereas, the FFA motto —“Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve” —gives direction and purpose to these students who take an active role in succeeding in agricultural education; and
Whereas, FFA promotes citizenship, volunteerism, patriotism and cooperation.
Therefore, I do hereby designate the week of Feb. 19-26, 2022, as National FFA Week.
