Plans for events for the remainder of the year and for 2021 are well underway with the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission, and those plans were discussed during the commission's meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Some of those include the World Chicken Festival Spirit Competition on Thursday, Sept. 24 - the day that the 31st annual downtown festival was scheduled to kick off. That Spirit Competition involves local businesses who purchased, decorated and displayed chicken cut-outs that will be judged Wednesday through Friday. The cut-out chickens are smaller and simpler versions of those used in the annual Chicken Invasion contest during the WCF each year.
"We had 24 businesses who bought the chickens for $31 each," explained county tourism Co-Executive Director Kelly Burton. "The chickens sold for $31 because this is the 31st year of the Chicken Festival. Old Town Grill is also sponsoring karaoke and a hot wing eating contest at the restaurant."
While OTG usually sponsored the events at the downtown festival each year, the cancellation of the event this year is being utilized by Forcht Broadcasting (SAM 103.9, Kool Gold 96.1, and WFTG-FM The Wolf 1400) as a fundraiser for the Make A Wish Foundation. Proceeds from the karaoke and wing eating contests will be donated to that organization, as will the proceeds from the karaoke and wing-eating contests.
Burton added that a sponsor for the 2021 fishing tournament has been secured and will take place on Oct. 21 and 22 next year.
The Redbud Ride, postponed from its usual April date, is set for Saturday, Oct. 10. Burton said the new social distancing restrictions have resulted in revisions in the usual routes, especially concerning the rest stops along the way. Despite its delay, however, she said there were 806 cyclists scheduled to participate this year, adding that 50 people who had registered for the April event had deferred to the 2021 ride.
Other events planned for 2021 include the ASA archery tournament, which was originally set for Memorial Day weekend. Burton said many of the participants camped at Levi Jackson campgrounds, which are already booked full. With that revelation, the event had been moved to the following weekend of June 3-6, with the War Hammer 100 competition originally scheduled for June 3-6 had moved to the next weekend.
"That worked out well and gives the hoteliers three straight weekends of tourists," she added.
Three local businesses will be featured in the Kentucky Tourism magazine and will promote agricultural tourism. Burton said Laurel Lake, Hillview Stables and Oak Hill Gardens would be featured in a digital photography display.
She added that adventure tourism is also a huge draw and she hopes to capitalize on Wildcat Off-Road Adventures and other venues to promote the area.
In October, a scaled down version of the yearly Battle of Camp Wildcat in northern Laurel County will take place on Oct. 17 and 18. The three-day event has been reduced to two days this year, with the Laurel County Health Department approving the plan for this year's event on Saturday and Sunday.
Despite the COVID restrictions, the hotel/motel industry has seen some increased revenues over the last quarter. Co-executive directors Burton and Kim Collier presented reports for hotel occupancy and revenues over the Labor Day weekend and the past quarter. Burton said hotels at Exit 41 showed a 74% occupancy on Friday, 77% on Saturday and 52% on Sunday. Exit 38 hotels reported a 62% on Friday, Saturday was 89% and Sunday at 61% occupancy. Exit 29 also showed higher percentages of occupancy, with Friday at 60%, Saturday at 69% and Sunday at 48%. She explained that not all hotels/motels had reported so those figures were an average of the information submitted.
Collier said that hotel revenues, increasing the transient tax that the county tourism commission collects, had picked up activity over the summer months of July, August and September for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that began July 1.
"We had budgeted for $17,984 for July and we brought in $7,235 more than we budgeted," she said. "For August, we had budgeted $16,976 and we brought in $27,422 more than we budgeted. In July, we budgeted for $23,382 and we brought in $18,770 more than we budgeted. With this COVID, we were very conservative about where we were going to be, so that was a pleasant surprise."
Commissioners said, however, that the winter months are always slow and would wait to be seen.
Collier also said that people visiting the Tourist Center had increased, as has the reservations for the Heritage Hills Banquet Hall, which is "booked every weekend through the rest of the year." But budget cuts to the tourism funding will see a harsh affect as the aftermath of the business shutdowns of the spring and summer due to the COVID pandemic. Recovery Association of Tourism (RAT) has predicted those cutbacks.
"The tourism industry is one of the hardest hit areas with closings of attractions and hotel and motel rentals," she explained.
Board member Rodney Hendrickson commented that Kentucky does not budget the amount of money for tourism as other states, with Collier adding, "Gatlinburg has a bigger budget than the entire state of Kentucky."
The AirBNB rentals are picking up within the county, however, with Collier reporting that five homeowners have expressed interest in renting out their homes for the rentals for tourists, as short term rentals.
