London-Laurel County Tourist Commission has received multiple Traverse Awards for Excellence in Tourism Marketing from the Kentucky Travel Industry Association. The award was presented during the 2021 Kentucky Travel Industry Annual Conference held November 10-12 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Louisville.
London-Laurel County Tourist Commission received two Gold Level Traverse Awards for COVID-19 Community Support & Engagement with the Love Local Fund Video, and for the World Chicken Festival Rooster Tail Mullet Contest, and a Bronze Level Traverse for Print Advertising & Print Collateral with Lights Around London Driving Tour.
According to, Kelly Burton, London-Laurel County Tourism Executive Co-Director, “We are honored to receive recognition of how our community works together to make London-Laurel County a destination for travelers! The awards reflect the benefits of partnering with other organizations to support and promote London-Laurel County.”
Kentucky travel and tourism businesses and marketing organizations vie for Traverse Awards in 10 categories. The Traverse Awards are judged by a panel of out-of-state travel and tourism industry experts. Award criteria include concept, creativity, results and impact. Over 110 entries were submitted from throughout Kentucky for the competition.
According to KTIA president & CEO Hank Phillips, ”This year’s Traverse Awards are especially significant since they were not presented last year because of the cancellation of our conference due to the coronavirus. Therefore, the awards span a pre-pandemic period as well as the period during which the tourism industry was being devastated by the pandemic economic crisis. Whether before or during the pandemic, the entries reflected the enormous creativity and marketing savvy that has propelled tourism to being a premier driver of the Kentucky economy and the source of jobs and enhanced quality of life for Kentucky families.”
The Kentucky Travel Industry Association represents and serves all segments of Kentucky’s tourism industry, which despite the pandemic’s severe impact, contributed $8.9 billion to Kentucky’s economy in 2020. The 900-member association engages in advocacy and provides its members with education, information and business development opportunities. The association also works to inform the public of the enormous economic, employment and tax revenue contributions tourism makes to the people of Kentucky.
