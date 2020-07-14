London-Laurel Rescue Squad assist in recovering drowning victim in Jackson County

Photo submitted

Three divers searched the pond early Tuesday morning.

JACKSON COUNTY — The London-Laurel Rescue Squad assisted in recovering a swimmer who drowned in a Jackson County pond early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Tuesday three divers and other personnel responded to search for a 25-year-old female in an area near the Jackson and Estill County line, according to a press release from the London-Laurel Rescue Squad.

The initial 911 call came into Jackson County as person swimming in a pond that went under the water and never came back up.

Divers Daniel Gooden and Kayla Stanley recovered the body at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Also assisting on scene were Sand Gap Fire Department, McKee Fire Department, Jackson County Emergency Management, and Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Information courtesy of London-Laurel Rescue Squad.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you