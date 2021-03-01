The London-Laurel Rescue Squad and Manchester Clay County Search & Rescue conducted joint operations in Oneida, Kentucky on Monday. Crews used boats to make contact with residents trapped in the homes. All of River Street was underwater Monday. Some residents chose to stay sheltered in place and could request water and food if needed. Clay County units estimated the water level had dropped slightly since they began their operations in Oneida. Over the last 20 hours the Rescue Squad has responded to six vehicles stuck in flood water in Laurel County. | Photos contributed

