London-Laurel Rescue Squad's haunted house returning with more scares

The arrival of October means the spooking season has begun and members of the London-Laurel Rescue Squad have been busy at work.
The Haunted House on Fire-Rescue Lane is making its seasonal debut this Friday, Oct. 4 - but it has some changes this year.
John Allen, chief of the rescue squad, said the haunted house experience this year will also include an adjoining house next door. The addition also offers more thrills and chills to those venturing into the world of macabre.
The Terror Squad Haunted House will be open every Friday and Saturday through the month of October from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight. Admission is $10.
