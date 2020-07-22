London-Laurel Tourism named Bicycle Friendly Business

The League of American Bicyclists recognized London Laurel County Tourism Commission with a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Business (BFB) award, earning it a place alongside over 1,400 businesses across the country contributing to the movement to build a more Bicycle Friendly America.
"Since London Laurel County Tourism Commission applied for the Bicycle Friendly Business award in February 2020, much has changed across the country," said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists. "What hasn't changed is the commitment of our Bicycle Friendly Business award winners to the health and well-being of their employees, customers, and community through the promotion and encouragement of bicycling as a means of transportation, fun, and fitness. "
London Laurel County Tourism Commission joins 75 other new and renewing BFBs in the League's Spring 2020 round of business awards, which includes government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, bike shops, and other employers across industries, all united in a commitment to transform American workplaces to be more welcoming to customers and employees who bike. The Bicycle Friendly Business award recognizes an organization's contributions over months and years to the movement to build a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone.
"As Americans look for ways to move around safely, it's communities and businesses offering solutions that enable people to more easily go places by bike," said Nesper. "We know more people are biking during the pandemic and we anticipate more Americans will rely on biking to work as a safe, socially distant method of transportation as employees go back to work. Thanks to the leadership of organizations like London Laurel County Tourism Commission, more people will have the opportunity to choose to bike."
"Creating a bike friendly environment for cyclists and future cyclists helps promote all of the wonderful opportunities we offer in London, Kentucky. Seeing out of town guests arrive at our Tourism Visitor's Center with their bike rack thrills us to see cycling grow in our community", says Kelly Burton, co-executive director of London-Laurel County Tourism Commission.
London-Laurel County Tourism Commission encourages bicycling as an easy option for transportation and exercise. In the future, the visitor center plans to provide amenities such as renting bikes for a quick ride to local restaurants as guests charge their vehicles at the Tesla charging stations located on their property.
Kim Collier, co-executive director, says, "We have numerous road and mountain biking events throughout the spring, summer and fall that fits amateur and professional cyclists levels like the Redbud Ride and Boonedoggle Events. We want the London Laurel County Tourism Commission to be a valuable resource for cyclists."
"Home to the Cycling Capital of Kentucky®, this recognition allows us to promote and educated our visitors about cycling and the amazing routes and trails we have to offer in London, Kentucky," added co-executive director Kelly Burton.
As part of the BFB network, London-Laurel County Tourism Commission will have access to a variety of tools and technical assistance from the League to become even more welcoming to people who bike. When employees bike, great things happen: creating a healthy work culture and connecting to our community is always a positive incentive.
To learn more about the BFB program, or to apply, visit the League online at www.bikeleague.org/business.
