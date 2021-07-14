The store's name indicates that it specializes in lighting for the home.
But London Lighting has far more than just lighting to offer customers, instead offering original artwork and other home decor to accent the latest trends in home comfort.
Located on South Main Street, London Lighting has a wide variety of lighting for the entire home, with emphasis on family areas and bathrooms. Whether your taste is for fancy chandeliers, economy lighting, sconces or wall lighting, this store offers the selection not seen in most retail businesses in the area. Lamps, tables and other accessories to create that perfect setting are also available for purchase.
Owners Mike and Crystal Adams market their store by giving a personal touch to their customers - something they feel is not always offered in the larger stores.
London Lighting also features the artwork of Shelby Stanaford's paintings and drawings to add to the warmth of the home setting.
London Lighting is located at 303 Madison Square off South Main Street, located behind Benqueil's, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, contact Adams at (606) 770-5014 or by email at London_lighting@outlook.com.
