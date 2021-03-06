It's a feeling of home when you enter London Lighting, which offers far more than just lights.
While the focal point is the decorative styles of lights, this store features home decor in the form of mirrors and artwork for the walls while the warm comforts of home are accented with chairs and tables.
Owned by Michael and Crystal Adams, London Lighting sells chandeliers, sconces and bathroom lighting in addition to unique lighting for the entire household. The Adams moved to London in 2012 and wanted to open a business. Crystal said she had always loved lighting and the recent closing of a local store inspired her to open one that provides a more intimate and personal setting.
"I've always loved lighting and retail," she said. "We wanted to offer something that isn't here. Our customers come first and we give them personalized attention that you don't find in the bigger stores."
To add to their offerings, London Lighting has also teamed with artist Shelby Stanaford for her original paintings and drawings - framed and ready to place in the home.
Stanaford, who operates Studio 303, has a long history with art. She took classes in middle and elementary school, then has a Bachelor of Arts from University of the Cumberlands, holds a master degree in business administration as well as medical assistant certification.
But art has always dominated her interests and now she shares her talent and artistic views with the world - centered in London.
"I've always done art," she said. "The Lord blessed me with a gift for it."
London Lighting is located at 303 Madison Square off South Main Street, located behind Benqueil's, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, contact Adams at (606) 770-5014 or by email at London_lighting@outlook.com.
