Photos by Nita Johnson
The celebration may have been downscaled from past Independence Day events, but the City of London shined out once again this year with a colorful 20-minute firework show at College Park on Saturday.
Despite the usual Red White & Boom festivities being cancelled this year, the College Park property, Ky. 192-Bypass, Fourth Street and adjoining areas were lined with spectators wishing to celebrate the nation's birthday. While social distancing was encouraged during the event, the brilliant colors and sounds of fireworks exploding into the night sky lit up the London area to mark the national holiday.
