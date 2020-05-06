London man arrested for assault of woman, children

A London man was arrested on assault charges after Laurel County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation into a female and two children with injuries.
Woody P. Asher, age 34, of Cloud Subdivision, was arrested Sunday at approximately 9:40 a.m. The arrest occurred on Cloud Subdivision Road, approximately six miles west of London, after deputies charged Asher on a warrant of arrest regarding the investigation.
Asher was charged with two counts of first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault – child abuse, fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.
Asher was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. According to the jail's website, he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.
