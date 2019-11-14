London man arrested for unlawful imprisonment, other charges

Tuesday morning a Laurel man was charged with unlawful imprisonment of his wife.
Johnny D. Burdine, 62, of 447 O'Neal Road in London, is held under $10,000 cash bond after his arrest just before 7 a.m. He is charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and menacing.
Information released by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office states that Deputies Joey Robinson and Taylor McDaniel went to the residence on a complaint of an out-of-control male. When arriving at the residence, they found a female inside a glassed in window of the front door. The female said she had been padlocked inside the residence by Burdine and was not permitted to leave, with Burdine reportedly threatening to kill her if she attempted to do so.
Deputies could hear a male's voice in the basement of the home, yelling and beating on something. Deputies forced their way through the front door, allowing the female to leave the residence. Then Burdine ran through the house, approaching deputies with a large crowbar and hammer. After being asked repeatedly to drop the weapons, Burdine did so but not before he ran out to the front porch and continued to yell and curse.
Deputies determined that Burdine was under the influence of intoxicants and placed him under arrest.
