LAUREL COUNTY — A London man was arrested early Monday morning after a domestic dispute ended with the man leaving the residence, taking a 4-year-old with him before then telling her to walk home, and the man was found passed out in his vehicle several miles away.
Anthony Wayne Hornsby, age 41, of County Farm Road, London was arrested on Rudy Bear Road, approximately 1/2 mile east of London, at about 2:07 a.m.
Laurel County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence complaint off Rudy Bear Road. The deputies located a female victim, who had reportedly been assaulted by her boyfriend, at the residence, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. Deputies reported the woman had a laceration to her forehead and noted she was covered in blood.
Deputies learned that the boyfriend had left the scene prior to deputies' arrival in a black Mazda taking a 4-year-old female along with him. Approximately 100 yards from the residence, the boyfriend put the 4-year-old child out of the vehicle and told her to walk home. According to the press release, deputies noted the roadway was dark and unlit, temperatures were in the 30s with snow and rain falling.
Deputies were able to locate Hornsby several miles from the residence passed out in the black Mazda with the engine running. Deputies reported it took several minutes to awaken Hornsby and then they conducted an investigation.
Deputies reported a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from Hornsby and determined through investigation that he was under the influence. During the continuing investigation, Hornsby continually created a disturbance cursing deputies and threatening to file false reports, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.
Hornsby was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense, fourth-degree assault – domestic violence, endangering the welfare of a minor, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession and other violations.
Hornsby was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Laurel Sheriff's Deputy James Fox made the arrest and Deputy Hobie Daugherty, Deputy Justin Taylor, Deputy Landry Collett and Deputy Tommy Houston assisted in the investigation.
