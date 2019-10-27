London man charged with murder following fatal UTV crash

A London man has been charged with murder following a utility vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality.
Jordan Obenauer, 24, was arrested at 6:26 a.m., according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, and booked at 8:28 a.m. Sunday in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office regarding an overnight UTV crash which occurred off U.S. 25, approximately eight miles north of London.
Investigators report that Obenauer was operating a 2016 Can-Am Maverick when it crashed resulting in the death of a 17-year-old passenger from Barbourville. She was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London where she was pronounced deceased.
Obenauer has his bond set at $250,000 cash and is set to appear in court at 11 a.m. Monday.
Information was not available Sunday from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office surrounding the circumstances of the charge.
