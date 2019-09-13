London man facing federal charges for bomb threats

A London man is facing federal charges after he was found with a live bomb and made threats to make others and set them off in public places.
Stanley Wade Goforth, 40, of Waterworks Road in London, was arrested on August 16 by officers with the ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) and Kentucky State Police at his residence after he posted a video of a bomb on social media, according to the report filed by KSP Detective J. Roberts.
Goforth was indicted in London's U.S. District Court on Aug. 22. The indictment states that Goforth "threatened the use of an instrument of interstate and foreign commerce, unlawfully made a threat to kill, injure and intimidate an individual and unlawfully damage and destroy any building by means of an explosive."
Goforth appeared for an arraignment hearing in U.S. District Court on Aug. 29 and entered a not guilty plea. He was set for a detention hearing on Sept. 3 with a jury trial scheduled for October 29.
Roberts' report states that Goforth said in the video that he planned to make more bombs and place them in public places.
Law enforcement officers then went to Goforth's home where he was seen leaving with a female subject. A pat-down of the female was conducted and a gold pill container often used to store drugs was located on her. The female said Goforth had given her the container but she was not aware of what was inside. Goforth confirmed that story, admitting that the container had methamphetamine inside it and that it did belong to him.
An ensuing search of the residence revealed a blasting cap inside Goforth's bedroom in "unknown condition." That search placed the investigator with the ATF in potential danger of "death or serious physical injury" to dispose of the item.
Goforth was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; first-degree wanton endangerment to a police officer and first-degree terroristic threatening.
He was scheduled for an appearance in Laurel Circuit Court on August 27, but that court date was dismissed after Goforth was charged at the federal level.
The charges at the state level were dismissed following the federal indictment, as was the $100,000 cash bond initially set. Goforth, however, remains held in the Laurel County Correctional Center for the federal charges. No bond amount was listed. Goforth is being represented by London attorney, Eric Edwards, according to court records.
