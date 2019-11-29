A Parker Road man who was found not guilty of drug possession during a one-day trial in Laurel Circuit Court earlier this month was back in Laurel Circuit Court Monday to set a trial date for two pending cases.
Paul Edward Thurmond, 43, of London was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from a traffic stop on Dec. 30. Thurmond took the case to a jury trial on Nov. 13 and was found not guilty on both charges.
He still has two pending charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. On Monday Judge Greg Lay set the jury trial for those two charges at 9 a.m. March 17, 2020, with a final pretrial at 9 a.m. March 9.
Thurmond's attorney requested a bond modification in lieu of the jury finding him not guilty on the other two charges. Judge Lay said he thought that was appropriate presuming the first case was the Commonwealth's strongest.
Judge Lay set Thurmond's bond for $5,000 at 10 percent.
Thurmond was released from Laurel County Correctional Center at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday.
