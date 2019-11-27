London man facing rape, sexual abuse, sodomy charges appears in court

A London man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old child last year was back in Laurel Circuit Court on Monday.
Robert Jon Roark, 42, of Hazel Patch Road, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy of the child between August and December 2018.
His next court date will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 16 as the local Department of Public Advocacy has been unable to assign a public defender without a conflict of interest.
Judge Greg Lay told the public defender present that they must have a counsel in place by the next court date.
Roark's indictment charges him with having sexual intercourse and sexual contact with the child during that five-month period last year. The rape charge states that Roark used "forcible compulsion" to perform the sex acts with the child.
Roark was arrested on June 23, two days after the indictment was returned by a Laurel grand jury. He remains held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $100,000 cash bond.
