London man facing sexual abuse of minor charge

A London man was arrested Monday for a charge of first-degree sexual abuse, victim under the age of 12.
George Grider, 25, was arrested about 2:50 p.m. off Slate Lick Road in London following an investigation by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Laurel County Sheriff's investigators said a complaint was received that Grider had allegedly subjected a child under the age of 12 to sexual contact.
Grider was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center with a $25,000 cash bond and a court appearance set for 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Assisting on the investigation for the Sheriff's office were Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards, K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, and Detective Taylor McDaniel. Case officer is Detective Robert Reed.
