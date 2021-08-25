London man indicted for attempted murder charge after hitting police car; Over 60 indicted by Laurel grand jury

Stacy O'Brian Savage

LONDON — A London man is facing an attempted murder charge among others after a Laurel County grand jury indicted him for an incident in which he is accused of intentionally hitting a police cruiser.

Stacy O'Brian Savage, 50, also faces charges of first-degree fleeing or evading the police; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; failure to comply with sex offender registration; first-degree criminal mischief; possession of drug paraphernalia; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

The charges stem from a May 25 incident when the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says it had developed information that Savage was a noncompliant sex offender. Savage was eventually located while driving a white Cadillac Escalade along Blackwater Church Road.

Deputies then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Savage accelerated in an attempt to evade law enforcement. According to police, Savage then steered the vehicle straight into the path of Sheriff’s Detective Robert Reed’s cruiser intentionally hitting and disabling the cruiser.

Savage was arrested along with three female passengers who were all found with several bags of methamphetamine, needles, and other paraphernalia. The wanton endangerment charges are for putting the women's lives at risk when steering the vehicle into the police cruiser.

An additional investigation into Savage found that he was living in a Blackwater Road residence and was in fact in direct violation of his sex offender registration details.

Other indicted by a Laurel County grand jury on Friday were:

Charles Bryan Smith, 38, of London: two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening

Melissa Diane Yocum, 46, of London: endangering the welfare of a minor

Larry Wayne Rinesmith, Sr., 39, of London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia

April Michelle Storey, aka April M. Helton, 35 of Manchester: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; one headlight

Jason Wayne Burkhart, 39, of East Bernstadt: first-degree fleeing or evading the police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, failure to signal, first-degree persistent felony offender

Jerry Wayne Duke, 57, of Lexington, Ky.: first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, license to be in possession, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants— second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct

George Nathial Powell, III, 45, of Dayton, Ohio: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, license to be in possession, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants— first offense, careless driving

Ignacio Vidales, aka Ignacio Gonzalez, 42, Oak Ridge, Tenn.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, rear license plate not illuminated

Ramiza Osmanovic, 36, Louisville, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

James P. Bedwell, II, 34, Eubank, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance

Clayton Randall Grubbs, 54, London: second-degree strangulation

Grubbs was named in a second indictment for theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000

Samantha Roark Smith, 25, London: two counts of program assistance fraud

Polly Marie Brock, 37, London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense

Jonathon Ryan Mathews, 32, London: first-degree strangulation, two counts of fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening

Quincy Shun Demarcus Jones, 37, Corbin: first-degree strangulation, first-degree criminal trespass

Randy Joe Couch, 48, East Bernstadt: first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening

Stephen Kyle Bennett, 46, Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Ronnie Lee Bowling, 32, London: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Wilford Jackson, Jr., 49, London: third-degree burglary, second-degree persistent felony offender

Bryon Scott Baker, 40, Keavy: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; first-degree persistent felony offender

Tawana Renee Phelps, aka Tawana Renee Bennett, 49, London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; rear license plate not illuminated; operating a vehicle with no registration plate

Aaron Justin Brock, 29, London: first-degree fleeing or evading the police, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, second-degree persistent felony offender

Brock was named in a separate second indictment for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Aaron Joseph Asher, 37, London: two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; first-degree persistent felony offender

Candice Roxanne Siler, aka Candice Roxanne Thompson, 39, Corbin: first-degree fleeing or evading the police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants — first offense, reckless driving, failure to signal, speeding

Mickey Wayne Grubb, 20, Corbin: receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender

Heather Virginia Moore, 38, London: flagrant non support

Patrick Anthony Sizemore, Jr., 27, London: theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more

Sizemore was named in a separate second indictment for theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief

Kenneth Wayne Rose, 38, Corbin: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree fleeing or evading the police, resisting arrest, first-degree persistent felony offender

Stephen Wayne Roberts, 45, London: two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender

Roberts was named in a separate second indictment for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

Victor Sean Vulgamore, 48, Corbin: third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of the value of less than $500

Kenneth Edward Simpson, 45, East Bernstadt: first-degree possession of a controlled substance

Sherri Louise Baker, aka Sherri Louise Sizemore, 45, London: operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants — fourth offense, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, reckless driving

Joshua Wayne Abner, 34, of Bulan, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence — first offense, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants — first offense, rear license plate not illuminated

Kenneth Todd Hines II, 23, no address listed: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense, three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree persistent felony offender

Hines was also named in a second separate indictment for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

William Richard Hall, 38, Lexington, Ky.: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense, trafficking in marijuana of less than 8 ounces — first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender

Kristin Renee Miller, aka Christian Miller, 39, London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, giving police officer false identifying information

Joseph Bryan Huffman, 53, Union, Ky.: receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender

Stacie Renee Graves, 36, London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender

Sonya Browning, 45, London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jason Carl Smith, 42, London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia

Nicholas Brian Coffey, 40, London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender

Christopher Sammy George, 37, Mckee, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication

Kylen Shane Lovett, 26, Barbourville: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree wanton endangerment, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender

Glenn Roger Campbell, aka Roger Campbell, 62, Hyden, Ky.: second-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense

Steve Kelly Wagers, 39, London: first-degree fleeing or evading the police, attempting to disarm a peace officer, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, assault on a service animal

Robert Dudley Taylor, 29, Corbin: theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more, second-degree persistent felony offender

Larry Wayne Hutton, 63, Gray: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender

George Dewayne Jones, 51, Gray: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender

Jeffrey Daniel Kelly, 30, Corbin: two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor

Kelly was named in a second separate indictment for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

Douglas Simons, 25, Houston, Texas: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia

Lisa Golden Patterson, 49, Cannon, Ky.: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael David Young, 37, Corbin: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, third-degree possession in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) in an improper container - first offense, first-degree persistent felony offender

Shawn Christian Barnes, 40, London: two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) in an improper container - first offense, first-degree persistent felony offender

Sonya Alberta Rogers, (aka Sonya Alberta Parks, Sonya Alberta Ooten, Sonya Alberta Neeley, Sonya Alberta Brown), 39, London: first-degree possession of a controlled substance

Roger Michael Fuston, 55, Corbin: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin Tyler Wilder, 25, East Bernstadt: operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants - fourth offense, second-degree persistent felony offender

Tyler William Mehler, 29, London: first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender

Steven Lavon Belcher, 33, London: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender

Jessie James Blanton, 31, London: theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender

Kenny Blake Wagers, aka Kenny Blake Wagers, Jr., 22, London: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Perry Lance Valentour, 30, Keavy: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence - third or subsequent offense, failure to signal, first-degree persistent felony offender

