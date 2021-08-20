London man indicted for murder for fatal shooting on Hal Rogers Parkway in June

LONDON — A London man was indicted for murder by a Laurel County grand jury on Friday for a fatal shooting that occurred on Hal Rogers Parkway on June 30.
Brian Keith Eldridge, 46, of London was charged with one count of murder for the death of Timothy Preston Miller, 59, of London.
Laurel County Sheriff's investigators were dispatched to the shooting, which occurred on West Hal Rogers Parkway, approximately 7 miles west of London, at approximately 2:18 p.m. on that day.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by Laurel County Coroner’s Office after being shot multiple times by another driver.
Eldridge was arrested for Miller’s murder and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center that night, after Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says he admitted to shooting Miller. Eldridge also said he didn’t know why he shot him, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Upon arrival at the scene, first responders found Miller with multiple life threatening gunshot wounds in a Chevrolet pickup stopped on the shoulder of eastbound Hal Rogers Parkway.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a passing off-duty nurse stopped and did CPR until Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County arrived at the scene and continued treating Miller until he was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses at the scene told deputies a black Ford car pulled alongside the pickup truck and the driver fired several rounds into the driver's door area. When the truck stopped on the shoulder of the road, the car turned around and the driver fired several more rounds into the driver's door of the pickup.
Witnesses told Sheriff’s deputies that the black Ford car with a long-haired driver fled the scene and went west towards Pulaski County.
Laurel 911 dispatch relayed that information to law enforcement in Pulaski County who later stopped a black Ford Fusion driven by a long-haired man, Eldridge. Somerset City Police, along with Kentucky State Police, found a pistol in the vehicle, along with numerous spent casings.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Gilbert Acciardo told the Sentinel-Echo that Laurel deputies then traveled to Somerset to interview the suspect. Following that investigation, it was determined that the driver of the black Ford Fusion was the shooter.
Acciardo said in a press release that the two men were acquaintances.
