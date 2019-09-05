London man involved in motorcycle pursuit enters guilty plea

A man set for trial this week sidestepped that phase of the legal system by entering a guilty plea in Laurel Circuit Court.
Bobby P. Brown, 33, of Old Hare Road in London, entered into a plea agreement to serve two years in jail for an April 16, 2018 incident in which he was involved in a high speed pursuit with police. He was indicted on those charges in November 2018 and set for a jury trial on Sept. 3.
Brown plead guilty to first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree criminal mischief, for which he was recommended to serve two years in prison on each count. He also pled guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants, first offense and resisting arrest. Those counts netted a 30-day sentence on the DUI and a $200 fine as well as a 12-month sentence for resisting arrest. The jail terms would be served concurrently, or at the same time. Brown was also ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution for damages to vehicles owned by Laurel County Sheriff's Office as part of the plea agreement.
Brown was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle along Hal Rogers Parkway when he refused to stop for officers attempting to pull him over. Reports in the case indicate that Brown ran red lights at traffic crossings, driving at speeds over 80 mph. He then traveled along West KY 80, making several detours along the way until he came back out onto West KY 80 again. After turning onto Abhul Road, Brown reportedly made a sudden stop, causing a police cruiser to strike his motorcycle from behind. Brown then engaged in a foot chase until he was apprehended and taken to Saint Joseph London for treatment of possible injuries.
A Laurel grand jury returned a nine count indictment against Brown that included three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, DUI, first offense; driving on suspended license, second offense and resisting arrest. The remaining counts of the indictment will be dismissed at Brown's sentencing date of September 23.
