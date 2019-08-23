A London man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after leading police officers on a foot pursuit.
On Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. London Police Officers Greg Turner and Elbert Riley observed a man with an active arrest warrant walking near Plantation Apartments and engaged in pursuit. Following a pursuit that led police from South Laurel Road to KY 192 and Reams Lane, Marlow P. Baker, 34 of London was arrested.
Upon noticing London Police, Baker fled towards South Laurel Middle and High School, ran into a wooded area towards Taylor Circle Drive, continued through another wooded area to Spring Valley Market on KY 363.
Dispatch then provided a tip that a man (Baker) “made” a passerby drive them to Dollar Tree on Childer’s Drive. While heading into the area from KY 192, Riley observed Baker run across KY 192 and behind the U.S. Post Office.
Assisting in the pursuit included Chief Darrel Kilburn, Sgt. Richie Reynolds, Sgt. Travis Hurley, SRO Sgt. Travis Dotson, Officer Eric Wilkerson, and Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies Jake Miller, Taylor McDaniel, and Jamie Etherton.
Riley assisted by Deputy Jake Miller with K-9 Gotcha followed Baker through a wooded area, Reams Lane, and Dogwood Hills Apartments, where he was apprehended.
Baker was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police and lodged at the Laurel County Detention Center.
