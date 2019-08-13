ALGONA, Iowa – Mr. Kyle Harris, PharmD, LDE, BCGP, has been named the 2019 Distinguished Young Pharmacist of the Year in Kentucky. The prestigious award was conferred on the London pharmacist at the recent meeting of the Kentucky Pharmacists Association.
Harris has been employed at Laurel Senior Living, Inc. for three and half years. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2010 with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.
The Distinguished Young Pharmacist of the Year award is presented annually to a pharmacist in each state for individual excellence and outstanding contributions in state pharmacy association activities, community affairs, and in professional practice. The award is sponsored by Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Company.
