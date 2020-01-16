London man participates in anti-terrorism drill aboard USS Carney

PLYMOUTH, England (Dec. 13, 2019) - Chief Gunner's Mate Damas Wilson, middle, from London, Kentucky, explains the details on the training tool used as an improvised explosive device to Lt. j.g. Matthew Duncan, the anti-terrorism officer, right, from Cabot, Arkansas, and Boatswain's Mate Jai Sanders, from Memphis, Tennessee, following an anti-terrorism force protection drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), Dec. 13, 2019. Carney, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its seventh patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)