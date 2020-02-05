London man set to face jury trial for assault charge, other charges

The trial for Marlow Paul Baker on an incident occurring in 2019 is set to begin in Laurel Circuit Court today (Wednesday).
Baker, 35, of John Parker Road in London, appeared before Circuit Judge Michael Caperton on Monday for a pretrial hearing on charges of third-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, public intoxication of controlled substance and third-degree criminal trespassing.
Baker will now take his chances with a jury verdict in the case. If found guilty of all seven counts in the indictment, Baker could receive between one to five years on each assault charge, up to 10 years for the possession of methamphetamine, one to five years for the fleeing or evading charge, 12 months for resisting arrest, less than a year for public intoxication and a fine for criminal trespassing. However, under Kentucky law, the sentences for misdemeanor charges run at the same time as any felony sentence.
According to information in the case, Baker was arrested on May 3, 2019, after he was observed looking through a window into a private residence. When police were called to the scene, Baker fled police and once in custody, continued to resist arrest by beating on the cage in the police cruiser until he switched his handcuffs from behind his back to in front of him.
When deputies attempted to recuff Baker, he used the opportunity to flee the scene and run to a yard on KY 1223. It was during this time that Baker used the handcuffs to strike each deputy, causing physical injury.
Baker was also found in possession of a white substance believed to be methamphetamine in a small baggie in his jacket pocket.
He was indicted by a Laurel grand jury in August 2019 on a seven-count indictment and remained incarcerated at the Laurel County Correctional Center until December when he was released on a $10,000 surety bond.
Despite those pending legal charges - including bond restrictions of no further violations - Baker was arrested on Jan. 27, 2020 and charged with theft over $500 for reportedly taking a car hauler utility trailer from a residence and dropping it off at another residence several miles away. Baker was identified as the person taking the trailer and stopped as he traveled along Interstate 75 and placed under arrest. His bond in that case was set at $10,000 cash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.