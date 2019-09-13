London man to take Honor Flight

London’s Delford Woodyard is one of two veterans sponsored by Jackson Energy Cooperative for this year’s Kentucky Touchstone Energy’s Honor Flight.
The second veteran is Jim Bryant of McKee, who served in the U.S. Army.
Set for September 21, the Honor Flight will take just over 70 veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War to Washington, D.C. for the day.
Their tour will include visits to military memorials to honor their service. For both Bryant and Woodyard, the trip will be their first time to visit Washington, D.C.
U.S. Air Force veteran Woodyard was born in London and joined the military when he was 20 years old. The 74-year-old spent 21 years serving his country and retired with the rank of Tech Sergeant.
Military service is a tradition in his family. He once totaled up all the time family members since his grandfather have served in various branches of the military. It was over 210 years.
Woodyard was mainly stationed in the United States, but he did spend 11 months in Vietnam.
“We flew support cargo planes on missions,” he recalls. “We flew everything from cows and pigs to people.”
After retiring from the military he returned home to London.
Woodyard said he is proud of his family’s service to our country. “I’m proud of the way we went to serve and the way we honored our country when we were called upon,” he adds.
There will be a public welcome home ceremony at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, for Woodyard and the other Honor Flight veterans.
