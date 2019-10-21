A man charged with holding a female against her will and assaulting her was named in a four-count indictment on Friday. The indictment was returned by a Laurel grand jury on Friday along with several others.
Christopher Allen Asher, 37, of Hawk Ridge Road in London, is charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault, violation of a emergency protective order/domestic violence order and first-degree fleeing or evading police from a June 1 incident.
The indictment states that Asher hit the female in the face, head and body and then held her against her will. The victim had an active EPO/DVO against Asher when the incident took place.
Once the female was free, she called police. When Asher was located, he failed to stop for Laurel Sheriff's deputies, thereby receiving the fleeing and evading charge.
Asher was arrested on June 1 on the charges but was released on $5,000 cash bond at 10 percent, or $500 cash, on June 12. The indictment, however, lists a bond of $5,000 fully secured, which means he must present cash or put up a property bond of $10,000.
This is not Asher's first run-in with law enforcement regarding violence against a female. In December he was arrested for second-degree assault, domestic violence and first-degree wanton endangerment. In that incident, according to the police report, he hit a female in the head, kicked her in the stomach area while she was recovering from surgery, and held her at gunpoint while threatening to kill her.
Asher is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in Laurel Circuit Court on Nov. 7 to answer to the charges named in the indictment.
Another London man was named in two separate indictments by a Laurel grand jury.
Emanuel Lee Hoskins, 45, of Cassidy Road, is charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense, and second-degree escape and resisting arrest in the other case. He is also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender in both cases, which could enhance any sentence he might receive if found guilty of the charges.
The first indictment states that on April 4, 2019, Hoskins sold less than 2 grams of methamphetamine to a witness for the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. The second indictment states that on Aug. 12, Hoskins escaped from the Laurel County Correctional Center and tried to stop two deputies from placing him back in custody. The persistent felony offender charges stem from Hoskins' four prior felony offenses that date back to 2003, and all in Laurel County. His most recent conviction was an eight-year sentence for first-degree wanton endangerment.
Other indictments returned on Friday included:
• Glenn Edwards Brooks Jr., 49, and Sarah M. Anders, 23, both of Byble Road in London - charged with incest on July 23, 2016
• Joshua Good, 33 of Roy Jenkins Road in Corbin - first-degree possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on August 13;
• Jeffrey Wade Hooker Jr., 23, and Sarah D. Henderson, 29, both of Joe Hooker Road in London - receiving stolen firearm on January 1;
• Cameron Mackinley Brummett, 20, of West KY 1376 in East Bernstadt - first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening for firing a gun at a female and threatening her life on Jan. 9;
• Ernest Ray Maggard, 45, of Wilkerson Lane in London - flagrant non-support of two children from Oct. 1, 2006 through the present;
• Bobby Lee Chancellor, 58, of Champion Boulevard in Williamsburg - operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense; failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain automobile insurance and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on Aug. 12;
• Ginger Dakotah Pratt, 27, also known as Ginger Dakotah Young and Ginger Dakotah Lambert, of Bowling Trail in Hazard - charged with first-degree promoting contraband by introducing a cell phone into the Laurel County Correctional Center on June 6;
• Dustin Lane Radford, 28, and Daniel Cornett, 36, both of Cherokee Lane in London, and 36-year-old Molly Sue Harris, also known as Molly Sue Crawford, of Millstone Lane in London - charged with the theft and possession of stolen items on Aug. 11. Radford is charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500 for taking a Trek 29-inch mountain bike, a Husqvarna lawn mower, Panama Jack bicycle and Mongoose mountain bike. Cornett and Harris are charged with possessing the stolen items, thus receiving stolen property over $500. Radford has a prior Laurel County felony conviction for a 2010 case.
• Rodney Lynn Bowling, 38, of Lakewood Drive in Keavy - first-degree fleeing police, receiving stolen property over $500, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, speeding, and first-degree persistent felony offender on May 29. Bowling attempted to elude police by driving 110 mph in a 55 mph zone in a 2008 Ford Focus that had been stolen, and had over 2 grams of methamphetamine in his possession. He has six prior felony convictions in Madison, Clark, Shelby and Jackson counties.
• Tanner Alonzo Scalf, 26, of Curry Road in London - receiving stolen firearm on April 9;
• Jeffrey Dewayne Campbell, 46, of Maple Grove School Road in London - failure to comply with sex offender registry and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Aug. 1. He has four prior felony convictions in Laurel County, the latest being manufacturing methamphetamine in 2014.
• Shaun Matthew Bellerson, 37, of St. John's Road in East Bernstadt - first-degree possession of controlled substance on July 24 for having a quantity of methamphetamine;
• Toby Lee Gray, 38, of Hart Road in Corbin - theft by unlawful taking over $500 and first-degree persistent felony offender on Sept. 22 for possessing a stolen bow and arrows. Gray has three prior felony convictions - one for receiving stolen property and two for second-degree burglary.
• Gerald Warden May, 34, of West 7th Street in London - first-degree bail jumping and second-degree persistent felony offender on Oct. 10 for failing to appear in court on a previous indictment. He has three prior felony convictions.
• Jacob S. Morris, 17, of Hawk Creek Road in London - theft of a firearm, theft by unlawful taking over $500, tampering with physical evidence and trafficking marijuana - over 8 ounce but under 5 pounds, on May 30.
• Susan Kay Brewer, 39, of Horn Branch Road in Woolum, Ky. - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance for possessing methamphetamine on Feb. 6;
• April Michelle Wilder, 39, of Somerset Road in London - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance for possessing a quantity of methamphetamine on April 24.
Eighty-three cases were continued by this month's session of the Laurel grand jury, while 10 cases were dismissed.
** An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence.
