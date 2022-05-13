London Martial Arts students prepare for competition

It is said that learning martial arts helps control the mind and emotions, whether you begin this regime' as a child or as an adult.
The true benefit is applying the techniques learned in your everyday life, such as increased self-confidence, physical weight loss and muscle growth, better heart heath, flexibility, balance, better focus and improved memory.
But the real test comes during competitions when participants test their skills against other martial arts teams.
Such is the case with those involved with the London Martial Arts program, some of whom are preparing for a competition in the next weeks.
Two of those students credit the program for their own success, describing their experience with the program.
Written By Tayen Mcqueen — Jiu Jitsu and Kickboxing has changed my life. It has made me more confident in myself and having self-control. It also taught me that consistency is key in life and not to give up. I have been able to recognize my strengths and weaknesses while creating friendships and happiness in life.The main key it taught me was to be patient not to rush stuff. It takes time. I look forward to earning stripes and belts and being able to compete under Coach Jonathan Byerly.
Written By Ethan Concho — Since starting Boxing and Jiu-Jitsu at London Martial Arts I have seen a positive change in myself mentally and physically. Physically I have gotten stronger and mentally I have achieved goals and continue to. Participating in both of these sports has taught me self-discipline, I'm happier and more confident in myself. I enjoy London Martial Arts because everyone there treats each other equally no matter who you are. My coach Jonathan Byerly teaches us technique understandably, positively corrects us when mistakes are made and is always motivating us to do better so we can be better. My goal is to earn a Black Belt and Gold Winning Medals. I look forward to learning as much as possible and competing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.