London Mayor Troy Rudder is among many city leaders who will participate in a conference call with Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday to update actions being taken to battle the spread of COVID-19.
Rudder said that the city is taking as many precautions as necessary to protect both the citizens and the employees of the area, including having consumers utilize the drive-through windows at City Hall and the London Utility Commission. He also has made special arrangements to assist employees with childcare as the Governor recommended that all childcare facilities close by Friday.
"We are utilizing our offices as a means of protecting the citizens as well as our employees," Rudder said. "Here in City Hall over the past year we've had several illnesses and we will continue to protect our employees as well. We are reducing close contact as much as possible."
While the city departments are still working as usual, Rudder has made accommodations for those employees who have children out of school and need child care.
"For families with two parents employed, we are allowing them to work different hours so that one of them can be home and the other goes to work when the other comes home," he said. "We've always said here that family comes first and we're trying to protect people."
As for the city's recreational parks, Rudder said he expects to see a rise in their usage - which is a health improvement that state officials are recommending. With children out of school and many employees off work or working from home, Rudder said he expected people would utilize the walking tracks and other facilities to enjoy nature.
"That's one of the things they recommend is getting outside," he added.
The closing of eat-in restaurants has Rudder concerned about the small businesses in the area, but he has also addressed some of those concerns.
"We've opened up some parking places so people can pick up their orders and go," he said. "These small restaurants struggle and we want to help them. We're opening up some parking places so people can get their orders and leave."
He also said camping facilities would boom, stating that there have already been increased calls about reserving sites in Levi Jackson Park campground.
"Some people are looking at year-round camping, but with the kids out of school, some are looking to camp now," he said. "In fact, I expect to see a surge in walking, especially at the Veterans Park. Officials have said outside is better than being inside and it's a good stress reliever. I expect all our parks to see an increase in usage."
"We're just doing everything we can and I will be in on the conference call with the Governor to tell the things we've done here," he added.
