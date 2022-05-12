Jacob Kirby
Age: 25
Occupation and current employer: General Contractor, Kirby Contracting
Education: South Laurel High School '15, University Of The Cumberlands '20 Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Memberships: Better Business Bureau, American Policy Holder's Association affiliate member.
Family: Not married. My mom was a teacher for many years in Laurel County.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office? If so, please describe: I was involved in student government in college, but have never held public office.
What qualifies you to hold this position: I have experience running a company and dealing with large budgets. The Mayor must be well versed in the hiring process and leading a team. I plan to take my experience running my own business, and managing others.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I love London, and want to see all of us succeed.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. The biggest issue facing us is the management of money in the previous administration. We must get to the bottom of all issues addressed in the audit and ensure we never fail again. I will ensure we address all issues with our accounting department, and if necessary bring in a qualified CPA firm to help.
2. The second largest issue we have is a lack of available workforce. Everyone in town is hiring, and we need to push whatever incentives we can to get our citizens back to work. There are multiple payroll incentive options we will explore.
3. The third issue facing our city is a lack of recreational opportunities. I'll work closely with the City and County tourism board to best utilize our resources and find new options not only for our residents, but for those in surrounding communities. We must show the world that London, KY is the best place to live, work, and play.
Judd Weaver
Age: 53
Occupation and current employer: Restaurant Owner/Operator Weaver's Hotdogs/Weaver's on 4th
Education: Laurel Co. High School
Georgetown College, Georgetown, KY - Business Administration/Finance.
Family: Wife, Kimberly; Three sons, Jud, William and Tyson
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: Yes. London City Council
What qualifies you to hold this position: I am a lifelong resident of London and have a vested interest in our city. I am a downtown business owner and I will run the city like a business. I have successively managed hundreds of employees and millions of dollars in corporate assets. I have over 15 years experience in city government and have worked extensively with every department and most all city employees.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I have been preparing throughout my entire career to take on this responsibility. Based on my experience and knowledge, I know that now is my time to lead.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. 2022, Auditor's Report: I would immediately remedy audit findings and ensure that all procedures were in place to avoid future infractions.
2. Evaluation and assessment of all City business and departments: Break down each department and all internal processes to identify short and long-term opportunities. Immediately correct all issues or discrepancies.
3. Public Works facility: The current street department garage/office building will be purchased by the State of Kentucky for road expansion. A replacement facility will have to be acquired.
Randall Weddle - Did not respond
