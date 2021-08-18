London native John Bowling had the experience of a lifetime, as he recently had the opportunity to work behind the scenes at this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Bowling, a former North Laurel track and cross country runner and recent Asbury University graduate, was just one of 150 students and alumni the university sent to help with the TV production of this year’s Olympic games.
Before going to the Olympics, Bowling, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in media communications with an emphasis in film, had been doing freelance work as a broadcast engineer for a local production company in Shelbyville.
During the Olympic games, those students worked for Olympic Broadcast Services, which is the official international broadcaster for the Olympics.
Bowling left for Tokyo in mid-July, unsure of where this opportunity would take him. Students were randomly assigned to work at different event venues and Bowling was assigned to the golf venue at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.
“I had never really been that big into golf but I have a lot of family who are big into golf, so it was really cool to share with them that I was going to work there,” he said. “Before I left, I didn’t really know what to expect. I knew that I wanted to get connected with some of the engineering team that was there but I didn’t know if that was even an option.”
After establishing some connections within the OBS engineering team, Bowling said the team took him in as an assistant of sorts.
“I kind of made the job, it wasn’t necessarily a position that was open,” he said. “I was just lucky enough to get connected with them before the competition started so they just kind of took me on.”
The engineering team would begin work at 4:30 a.m. each morning after an hour-long commute to the venue. While there, Bowling worked on all aspects of broadcast engineering such as routine maintenance or problem solving when an issue arose.
“I was kind of all over,” he said. “That’s why I enjoy doing that stuff. I get to learn about every aspect of it rather than just focusing on one thing.”
Though he spent a majority of his time there working, after a 14-day soft quarantine, Bowling and other Asbury students were able to explore Japan. Bowling said visiting Mount Fuji was one of the biggest highlights of the trip.
Through this experience, Bowling was able to interact with individuals from several different countries, something he never imagined he would have the opportunity to do.
“I had no idea I would be interacting with the amount of people I did from other countries,” he said. “Just being able to have this multi-cultural experience where I’m interacting with people every day and realizing, we’re actually not that different. We may look different and have different backgrounds but I was able to get along with people from 20 different countries. I think that’s the thing I took away from the experience—at the end of the day, no one from one country is any different from a different country because we all have this human factor of like we want to get along and build relationships.”
As an Asbury graduate, going to the Olympics just seems like a normal thing for those students in the Media and Communications department. It wasn’t until Bowling got back home that he realized how special this opportunity really was.
“Being part of the largest sports broadcasting in the world—I’m 22, this is something that 22 year olds typically get to do,” he said. “I’m very blessed to have graduated from a school that allows students to do that. I don’t know of any other school that does that. It was really special and obviously something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”
Bowling encourages anyone with any interest in broadcasting, particularly sports broadcasting, to look into Asbury University.
“If there is anyone who really wants to work in sports broadcasting and would love the opportunity to work at the Olympics, then I would say Asbury is for them,” Bowling said. “Asbury has a great Media/Comm program, I really enjoyed my last four years at Asbury. I’ve really enjoyed that opportunity.”
Now back in the states, as Bowling has plans to move to Chicago, Illinois in hopes of finding more opportunities in the TV production world.
