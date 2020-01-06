LONDON — London native Sawyer Holcomb recently had a dream come true. The filmmaker was recognized in December by the UKY Film Festival and even had his original short-film “SK8” screened at Corbin’s Tri-County Cineplex.
Holcomb, who has been involved with the festival for years, says that although he has submitted other smaller projects to festivals in the past, “SK8” is the first short-film he has entered into a festival.
“I submitted to the festival when I was a student before I was associated with any of it. I actually won an award for a stop motion animation video way back when, this is like the second film festival, it was really new.”
After his stop motion animation recognition, Holcomb went on to work for the University of Kentucky’s Depot who host the UKY Film Festival.
“I would make promotional content and flyers and help run the event. Then when I graduated I worked at The Depot full-time for a year. I was in a production manager role and that involved the logistics of the festival carried through all the way to end.”
Holcomb has since left the Depot, but has helped foster a relationship between his current employer, the Media Collaboratory, a media company in Lexington, and the University’s film festival. Holcomb says the Media Collaboratory is now a sponsor of the festival.
Because of his involvement and continuous support of the festival, Holcomb was also honored during this year’s event. The festival awarded Holcomb with the Friend of the Festival Award.
“Seeing it on the big screen in a movie theatre is absolutely incredible,” said Holcomb on his film being screened at the festival. “It makes it look really cool, but it also amplifies all of the little mistakes and errors that only I notice, because I’m the one who edited it. It’s a really important process I think. Seeing it on all those different mediums kind of helps you wrangle in what needs to be corrected either immediately or for your feature project. You know, maybe this didn’t look good on the big screen, or maybe it did, and so I’ll carry it over to my next project.”
Holcomb’s love of film was harnessed when he was younger, he says. Holcomb, his brother and friend would make short videos and post them on the internet.
“Starting off, we would make prank videos,” he explained. “They were always like the lamest pranks you could possibly imagine. Then that kind of evolved into us making our own little goofy stories or skits that we would put on YouTube, and really just show to our family members. We did that for a while and we had a couple projects that we did that were pretty bad, but we enjoyed it. But then when I went from high school to college, it never really actually occurred to me that media can be like a career or a life skill or anything like that.”
When Holcomb first enrolled at the University of Kentucky he majored in mining engineering. He says it took about a year before he switched to the major he eventually earned his degree in, media arts and studies. It was at this time he began working on projects and meeting people who would later become the cast and staff helping create “SK8.”
“SK8” is a short-film directed by Holcomb, starring Drake Boling as the film’s protagonist, Ian. Holcomb admits that before they began filming, he and Boling had only interacted with each other a couple of times. Now, he says, they’re close friends.
“The story is about a guy named Ian who is a really bad roller-skater, but he finds a magical song that whenever it plays over the speakers, he becomes a really good skater, but only while the song is playing,” Holcomb explained. “So he uses the song to enter a roller-skating competition to win and impress the girl that he likes that works at the roller-rink.”
Holcomb says he’s not very good at roller-skating himself, but he chose to focus his film around it because of the aesthetic and opportunities it provided him cinematically.
“I’ve kind of been thinking about this for a while and when I came up with the idea, I was like, that has a lot of cool opportunity for lighting and colors and shots. The whole retro vibe and aesthetic is really in right now with ‘Stranger Things’ and stuff. What really inspired it, the first thing I thought of was Finley’s Fun Center, and I was like ‘it has to be there, it can’t be anywhere else.’”
Holcomb and his crew spent six full days filming “SK8” and spent the first two days filming at Finley’s Fun Center in London. Holcomb says the skating-rink agreed to allow him to use their location to film and in exchange he agreed to film a promotional video for them.
“The first two days were the longest,” he recalled. “We filmed two days straight. Everyone who helped donated their time, and took off of work. The first day we filmed for 12 hours, and then the second day we got up at 6 a.m. and filmed for 18 hours, from 6 a.m. to midnight. It was really terrible.”
Holcomb credits his crew and friends for the success of of “SK8.”
“They’re people that I really trust to just do their job well, to make it the best that it can be, especially my director of photography. His name is Sanford Weakley. Listen that guy, he was my right arm this whole project.”
Holcomb also credits Kene Amadife who plays Van, Ian’s best friend in the film, and Isabel Jenkins, who plays Gina, Ian’s love interest. Joe Howard worked as the film’s assistant director. Holcomb says he received incredible help from his parents Joel and Amy, as well as, his brother Cade, who he says helped in anyway he could.
“He was there helping more times than anyone else,” Holcomb said about his brother.
“SK8” was screened locally at Corbin’s Tri-County Cineplex.
“This time I was more focused on my audience. It was a different experience having all of my family, church friends, and all of those people,” Holcomb said. “Also, some of the extras who were in the short film were from London. So, a lot of them got to come and see themselves on the big screen, and so that was a cool experience.”
Holcomb has his sights set on more projects in the future. He and two of his friends that helped with “SK8” have started their own media company called Three Stories Tall. Holcomb says the company was started six to eight months ago, and focuses on helping businesses and potential clients who maybe have smaller advertising budgets.
“I want to use this project as a stepping stone to the next project to show to potential investors and say ‘look, this is what we did with zero money. Imagine what we could do with your money.’ That’s kind of the overall goal of this.”
Looking back on his experiences so far, Holcomb says the number one lesson he has taken away has been to make time for friends and family.
“One of the biggest lessons I learned from this whole process is that work will always be there. You need to make sure that you make time for your friends, family and loved ones because they’re far more important than any short film or project or anything you’re working on.”
“SK8” is published on the website Vimeo and is free to the public to watch. The film can be found at the following link, https://vimeo.com/377303803.
