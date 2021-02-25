The University of Kentucky women's swimming and diving team won the Southeastern Conference Women's Swimming & Diving Championships for the first time in school history with the help of former Corbin High School swimmer and London native Parker Herren.
Herren, a walk-on who has accomplished a lot in her three years on the UK swim team including qualifying for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, earned her first trip to the SEC Championships by making the team’s travel roster after an impressive season of personal bests.
“When I first got here, I was a walk-on and I never thought in a million years that I would ever make it this far,” Herren said. “I was expecting more of a supporting role and to never make the conference team but the summer in between my freshman and sophomore year, I actually made Olympic Trials and that’s when I kind of started to realize that maybe one day I could make the SEC team and so, after that, that became my goal.”
Not only did she get to compete in the SEC Championships for the first time after not making the team’s travel roster in her previous two seasons, Herren also placed in the top eight in the conference in both her events, the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard backstroke.
“Coming from someone who doesn’t have that big of a swimming background, it meant so much to me because felt like I was competing against all these girls who had so many more opportunities than me growing up, so to be able to be there beside them and know that I’d put in enough work to be there is something that was really special,” Herren said of competing in the SEC Championships.
Herren scored 46.5 points for her team in the championships, placing sixth overall in the conference in the 100 backstroke (52.92) and seventh overall in the conference in the 200 backstroke (1:54.69).
Herren admitted that qualifying for the “A” finals in both events was not something she was expecting, as that was an enormous feat for anyone but especially for someone who was competing in their very first conference meet.
“Going into the meet, I was worried if I was even going to make it into the ‘C’ final,” Herren said. “I didn’t even believe that it was going to happen, even after my prelim swim, I remember I looked at the clock and my jaw dropped, I was just so shocked. Obviously I had that goal but I never thought I would make it into the ‘A’ final. I think going into the meet, realistically, the best I had hoped for was a ‘B’ final, so just being able to say I qualified for one ‘A’ final, let alone two, was something that I never ever could have imagined happening.”
In both her events, Herren also moved into the program's all-time top 10 performance list in program history as the seventh best in program history in the 100 backstroke and the 200 backstroke, respectively. In the 100 backstroke, she dropped an entire second from her previous personal best and in the 200 backstroke, she dropped more than two full seconds off her previous personal best during the championships.
“We’ve been working on this goal for years,” Herren said of her team being named SEC Champions. “I think what’s really special about this year is that we had every single person on our conference team score, so I think that’s really special that not only did we become the first team to win SEC’s but every single one of us are able to say we had a part in winning SEC’s. So much history was made outside of it being our first year winning SEC’s.”
For now, Herren is waiting to see if she has qualified to compete in the NCAA Championships with her team in March and is already setting goals for her senior season with the swim team.
“I’m right on the bubble of making NCAA’s, which is something I never ever thought in a million years would happen,” she said. “I think just going into next year my goal is to qualify for NCAA’s again, obviously—maybe a little more secure, not on the bubble, and then I’m still working on developing in my other events outside of backstroke. I kind of just want to expand in my swimming and grow a little bit more outside of just the 100 and 200 back.”
Herren wanted to thank Coach Lars Jorgensen for seeing her potential and taking a chance on her as a freshman with little experience and helping her get to where she is today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.