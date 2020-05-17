London native receives Outstanding Senior Award at WKU

Mequeil Howard, a senior majoring in psychological sciences, received the Outstanding Senior Award at Western Kentucky University.
Howard grew up in London, Kentucky.
Howard chose to attend WKU because she knew the education and experiences offered would allow her to reach her goal of becoming an occupational therapist. Howard is receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in psychological sciences with a minor in American Sign Language this May.
Howard has worked as an integral member in Dr. Diane Lickenbrock’s Children and Families Lab during her four years at WKU.
Upon completion of her degree, Howard will be attending The Ohio State University where she has been accepted in the doctoral program in occupational therapy.
