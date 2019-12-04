The first Sunday of Advent brought a first-time event for members of the London Church of the Nazarene.
The Parade of Poinsettias was an idea that Rev. Curt and Wanda Napier had witnessed before and one that they wanted to share with the congregation at the London church.
The emotion was deep as family members joined together to walk down the aisle and carefully place the flowers on the altar. Their faces were solemn, some shedding tears as they remembered the past; some were smiling, thinking of the good memories that will remain vivid in their minds.
The Parade of Poinsettias was part of Advent, which is recognized on the Sundays before Christmas. Many Christian churches observe Advent as a time of waiting for the celebration of Jesus' birth as well as a waiting and preparation for His second coming.
Napier said the Christmas season is always a busy time of year, with shopping and parties and family get-togethers.
"I think we get so busy doing Christmas that we forget WHO is Christmas," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.