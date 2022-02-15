The ruling of Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay favoring London's annexation to Exit 29 has generated much reaction from London residents.
Deanna Herrmann, executive director for the London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce, was happy about the ruling.
"It's a great day for the region," she said.
The "great day" means a resolution in the lawsuit filed by the City of Corbin, challenging London's proposed annexation.
The annexation would give potential investors benefits of being in the City of London, such as being able to serve alcohol - whereas Laurel County is a dry option territory. The annexation would extend the London City Limits from Exit 38 to Exit 29 along Interstate 75 and along Cumberland Gap Parkway from the intersection of U.S. 25-South and U.S. 25-West. It would also extend London's limits along KY 770 on the other side of the interstate.
"I was pleased with the judge's decision," said Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield.
That sentiment was seconded by Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel Economic Development Authority.
"I am pleased with the decision, however I realize that there could be future legal action," she said. "I am hopeful that there will be some resolution for those business owners at Exit 29."
