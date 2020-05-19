London Police assisted U.S. Marshals in the arrest of a wanted man from Massachusetts  

LONDON KY—On Wednesday, May 13 at 1:40 p.m. the London Police Department along with the Laurel County Sheriff's Department assisted the U.S. Marshals with the apprehension of Jason Carlos Santiago, 33, of Springfield, Mass.
Santiago is wanted in Massachusetts for a weapons violation. Law enforcement located the subject inside a local business. He was taken into custody without any incident.
London Police Officers on-scene were Chief Darrel Kilburn, Capt. Randy Medlock, Lt. Jessie Williams, Lt. Travis Hurley, Det. Daniel Robinson, Ofc. Greg Turner, and Ofc. Joey Robinson.
The U.S. Marshals took Santiago into custody following the arrest.
