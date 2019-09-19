LONDON — London Police Department arrested a Lily man after finding stolen property at his residence.
Through investigating several thefts that occurred within London’s city limits, London Police recovered the stolen property in Lily on September 9. Upon further investigation, James R. Simpson, 67, of Lily was arrested.
Detective Daniel Robinson, Sgt. Eric Stallard and Officers Ashley Taylor and Troy Truett discovered the stolen property may be located at 618 VanZant Road. At the residence, officers recovered a stolen 17-foot pull-behind trailer, a stolen lawn tractor as well as other items involved in a burglary from O’Neil Road, a press release from the London Police Department said.
Simpson was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Detective Robinson is continuing the ongoing investigation.
