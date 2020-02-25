London Police Department arrests man for stealing phones, cash from NLHS locker room  

On Thursday, London Police arrested Joshua A. Grubb, 29, of London in connection to several stolen cell phones and $250 cash from a North Laurel High School locker room, two days prior.
Through investigation, witnesses stated that during the time frame of the theft they noticed a suspicious male subject walking around the school property wearing a dark jacket with a hood, according to a press release from the London Police Department. The area was canvassed by officers but no one matching the description was present.
Later that evening, police were dispatched to Walmart in London in reference to the stolen phones and a male subject matching the description of the suspicious subject from earlier. Police located five of the missing phones.
London Police interviewed Grubb, who admitted to entering the locker room and taking the phones, according to the London Police Department press release. Three phones were valued at $1,000 and the other four were valued at approximately $250. All phones recovered were severely damaged.
Grubb was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and first and third-degree criminal mischief. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center and was being held on a $10,000 cash bond. He was set to appear in court Tuesday.
