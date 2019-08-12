Two were arrested Sunday evening after London Police Department conducted a traffic stop and drugs were found inside the vehicle, some of which were near a child in a car seat.
On Sunday at 6:55 p.m. London Police Department conducted a traffic stop on North Main Street and discovered pills and a large amount of methamphetamine. Through investigation, Hank R. Vaughn Jr., 28, of East Bernstadt, and Megan L. Rethmeyer, 27, of Lexington, were arrested.
During the traffic stop on a gray Dodge Avenger, Officer Dylan Hampton and Officer Dillon Blair made contact with the passenger, Vaughn, who was acting nervous. He was asked to step out of the vehicle and officers located a medicine bottle on him containing a variety of prescription pills and a baggy containing 0.4 grams of methamphetamine.
The driver, Rethmeyer, gave officers consent to search the vehicle and a second baggy containing 2.2 grams of methamphetamine was found. Within a purse belonging to Rethmeyer located beside a child in a car seat - several small baggies were discovered along with approximately 54.4 grams of methamphetamine. Two additional pills were found in the trunk of the vehicle.
Vaughn was arrested and charged with first and third-degree possession of a controlled substance and having a controlled substance not in its original container.
Rethmeyer was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Both were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
