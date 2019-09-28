London Police Department invites the community to Coffee with a Cop  

The London Police Department will host its annual Coffee with a Cop event from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, at Dunkin’ Donuts located on KY 192. The event is free and open to the public.
When citizens walk inside Dunkin’ to say "hello" to a London Police officer, they’ll receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee.
Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for the public to engage police with questions and learn more about the department’s work in London’s neighborhoods and schools.
“We are blessed to not only live and serve in this community but also to have the relationships and support that we do here. We want to continue to build relationships with our neighbors to ensure London remains as strong in the future, as it is today,” said London Police Chief Darrel Kilburn.
The event is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the U.S. on the same date, as police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.
London Police are encouraging the public to post on social media when they attend the using the hashtags #coffeewithacopday2019 or #coffeewithacop. The National program, Coffee with a Cop, will be reposting photos that use those hashtags throughout the day.
For more information contact the London Police Department at (606) 878-7004 or visit londonpd.com/coffee-with-a-cop or coffeewithacop.com.
