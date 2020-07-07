On Monday at approximately 6 p.m., London Police Department was dispatched to a burglary in progress on Sowders Lane. Through investigation, Jeremy J. Boggs, 42, of Lexington, Ky. and Emmalee G. Walker, 30, of London were arrested.
Upon the arrival of officers to Sowders Lane, Boggs was identified as the individual attempting to kick in a door of a nearby residence, according to a London Police Department press release. When officers attempted to make contact with him, he ran into the residence and became combative. Upon being arrested, a bag of methamphetamine was discovered within Boggs’ pants pocket.
While inside the home, officers discovered drugs, drug paraphernalia in plain sight as well as three children and Walker, the release said. London Police Department obtained a search warrant for the residence and executed it discovering three bags of marijuana, a glass pipe with white crystal residue – all within reach of the children. In addition, $400 in cash was located as well as two firearms on the property, more marijuana, marijuana wax, another bag of methamphetamine, an assortment of glass pipes, and digital scales.
Officers on scene include Sgt. Jacob Bormann, Cpl. Elbert Riley, Ofc. Cody Faulconer, Ofc. Logan Medlock, Ofc. Dylan Hampton, Ofc. James Williams, and Ofc. Andrew Lawson.
Boggs was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree fleeing and evading the police, menacing, first-degree wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.
Walker was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Both were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.