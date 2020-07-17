The London Fire Department and London Police Department are partnering on Saturday, July 18 for a free child safety seat check event at the London Fire Dept. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The City of London is hoping to reduce the number of children traveling unsafely by offering education and assistance to the community with their National Child Passenger Safety Certified Technicians. When child safety seats are used correctly, they are 71% effective in reducing infant fatalities, 67% effective in reducing the need for hospitalization, and 54% effective in reducing fatalities for children ages one to four.
In Kentucky, children 40 inches or less must be properly restrained in a federally approved safety seat. Children younger than seven and between 40-50 inches must be properly secured in a booster seat.
Attendees may call the London Fire Dept. ahead to schedule a specific time for a safety seat check. All assisting personnel will be wearing personal protective gear (PPE) and hand sanitizer will be on-site for use. Attendees are asked to stay inside their vehicles upon arrival and social distancing will be adhered to.
Tips before attending event:
• Install the car seat yourself if possible. This will help you become familiar with it and may alert you to any issues.
• If available, bring the manuals for the car seat and the vehicle.
• If the child is unable to attend, please bring current weight and height information.
• Please try to move any unnecessary objects out of the vehicle and trunk (for SUVs and minivans). Not only are these objects potential projectiles in a crash, they can be in the way as we need to access different parts of the vehicle.
For questions or child safety seat information, please call the London Police Dept. at (606) 878-7004 or the London Fire Dept. at (606) 864-2922. For more information about your child’s safety, visit www.safekids.org.
