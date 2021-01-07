Each year, the London City Police recognize officers for their outstanding efforts, with Chief Daryl Kilburn stating that 2020 had been an especially challenging year.
That's why Kilburn presented three people with certificates of appreciation during Monday night's regular meeting of the London City Council.
The first was City Safety Officer Rick Cochrane, whom Kilburn said was "like a brother" to all the police force, although he technically is not a police officer.
"Rick always helps us out, regardless and we appreciate all he does for us and for the city," Kilburn said.
The Officer of the Year award was given to Officer Andrew Jackson. Kilburn said Jackson goes above and beyond his duties and was an asset to the police and the community. The Officer of the Year award is voted on by supervisors.
Supervisor of the Year was presented to Sgt. Travis Couch, whom Kilburn said was always on hand to assist his fellow officers.
London Mayor Troy Rudder said many people looking to come to this community asked about the crime rate and that London has an excellent reputation for being a safe place to live.
