The London Police Department is “aiming for hope” to make a difference in the London-Laurel community through the third annual “Aim For Hope” Bullseye Competition, benefitting the American Cancer Society (ACS) through Relay For Life team London Police. The pistol competition is open to the public at Center Target Firearms and Indoor Range from February 15 through February 29. Winners will be announced on February 29.
“When our family, friends and co-workers are faced with cancer – we fight through it together and focus on hope. We ask that you join us in the fight for a cure and to save lives,” said Magen Zawko, Public Information Officer for the London Police Department.
Participants may register a three-person team for $50 or individuals may register for $20 at Center Target Firearms & Indoor Range located at 607 Dons Drive in London, Ky. Each participant’s first target is free, additional targets are $5 and participants may purchase an unlimited amount.
The event rules are as follows:
- Center fire caliber pistols ONLY.
- Targets are FREE and limited to five per-person (whether shooting as a team or as an individual).
- Turn in the best out of five.
- Shooters will shoot a total of 10 shots: one shot at 10 yards, three at 15 yards, three at 20 yards and three at 25 yards.
- Participants may not shoot on another participant's target.
- There will be a range officer on-site to watch and score targets.
- Participants that register on a team may not shoot on any other team, but may register as an individual as well.
- Iron sights only, no red dots or lasers.
First, second and third place will be determined upon a composite score.
Winning teams and individuals will receive a trophy and all participants will be entered into a drawing.
All funds raised for Relay for Life of Laurel County benefit residents of Laurel County currently undergoing cancer treatment or to assist those who have undergone cancer treatment.
For more information about the “Aim For Hope” event, visit londonpd.com/hope, call 606-878-7004 or visit facebook.com/londoncitypd.
Funds raised for Relay for Life of Laurel County directly benefit Laurel County residents battling cancer who are in need of financial assistance to stay at Hope Lodge for medical purposes, head coverings or wigs, transportation, etc.
