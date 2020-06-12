The words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. echoed in downtown London Thursday evening as citizens joined together for a candlelight vigil against social injustice.
London Mayor Troy Rudder and Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield welcomed the crowd gathering in front of the Laurel County Courthouse to show their support of equality for all people, regardless of their background or color.
Rudder said that Americans have the right to gather, to protest, to oppose wrongdoing.
"And as Mayor, I promise that I will defend that right every time I'm asked to do it," he said.
Westerfield praised the citizens of the community, stating that supporting one another is the purpose God intended.
"God put us here to honor each other and to honor him most of all," Westerfield said. "We've got one of the best communities around here and I've lived here all my life. We all work together, we serve together, we go to church together, we do everything together here in this community. So let's do what we're doing now, as one, and let's leave here as one."
Chase Carson also spoke about his hometown, reading the speech made by Dr. King during his campaign for equality for African-Americans during the 1960s.
"Keep marching," Carson said. "Keep holding rallies. Let it be known right now and for all people, black, white, brown or yellow, man or woman, being able to live in this country let us be as one people -- the American people."
Other people spoke about how discrimination against the African American population had continued despite King's valiant efforts to bring the nation to recognize the unique qualities of every person, regardless of color.
Layhton Henson and Isaiah Collier both spoke about how people must work together to ensure equality for all races, while encouraging everyone to continue the fight to end social injustice.
Collier said that making a change in the country depended on people's voices being heard.
"We're the change we want to see in this country and in order to do that, we have to keep doing what we're doing -- holding rallies," he said before thanking the Laurel community for their support.
Organizing the event was Wayne Riley with the Laurel County African American Heritage Council along with members of the Corbin Coalition and the London City Police as well as Rudder and Westerfield.
