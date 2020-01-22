The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration saw a crowd march down Main Street Monday in honor of the late reverend and the Civil Rights movement he helped spearhead. Hosted by the Laurel County African American Heritage Center, the event hosted activities for the kids and numerous speakers. Mayor Troy Rudder opened the event, with attendees marching to the London Community Center soon after, led by the North and South Laurel JROTC. The community center saw singing from Phoebe White and Daniel Carmack, prayer by Father Vitner Martinez and Pastor Terry Jackson and scripture by Chad Jackson. Numerous speakers recited Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. William Isom II, director of Black in Appalachia and a man of mixed heritage, discussed the black heritage in and around the Laurel County area. Will Jennings along with Laurel County African American Heritage Center Director Wayne Riley closed the event by remembering the late John David Riley. | Photos by Dillan Combs
